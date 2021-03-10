CMS revises timeline for Medicare Shared Savings Program

CMS recently revamped the application process to give ACOs more time to apply and resolve deficiencies to participate in the Medicare Shared Savings Program.

The Medicare Shared Savings program will start Jan. 1, 2022.

The application process will occur in two steps. The first step will be submitting draft repayment documentation as well as the ACO participation list and skilled nursing facility affiliate list for review. The second step will include the other elements of the application, such as organizational charts and attestations.

Interested parties will have from June 8 to June 28 to submit phase 1 of the application and must submit phase 2 between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19.

To review more information about the new timeline and process, click here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Providence's annual net income slips $619M

Billionaire unloads $15M of CHS stock

CMS delays kidney care payment model's 1st performance year

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.