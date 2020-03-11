CMS releases key dates for Direct Contracting payment models

In response to questions from stakeholders, CMS published a calendar March 9 of key dates for the Medicare Direct Contracting Model.

CMS' Innovation Center unveiled the Direct Contracting Model in April 2019 as part of an initiative that includes several new payment options for healthcare organizations. Directing Contracting includes two payment model options aimed at reducing expenditures and improving quality of care. The DC payment models begin this year with an initial implementation period, and the first performance year begins in January 2021.

Here are key dates for the Direct Contracting Model:

Feb. 25: Implementation period application closes

March 31: Performance year 1 application opens

May 1: Performance year 1 application closes

Late May: CMS will announce implementation period awards and release IP participation agreement

Late June: Deadline for direct contracting entities to sign the IP participation agreement

July 1: Implementation period begins

Early August: CMS will announce performance year 1 awards

Late August: CMS will provide directional and benchmarking data to IP and performance year 1 awardees to help inform participation decisions

Late September: Performance year 1 provider list due from direct contracting entities

Dec. 31: Performance year 1 participation agreement signing deadline

Jan. 1, 2021: Performance year 1 begins

Access additional information about the Direct Contracting Model here.

