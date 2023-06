CMS launched a No Surprises Act website for consumers that outlines the rights patients have regarding surprise medical bills.

The website also provides information on how to connect to the national No Surprises hotline, where patients can get answers about their medical billing situation or file a complaint if they believe surprise billing protections apply, according to a June 15 news release from New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan.

The No Surprises Act took effect in January 2022.