CMS extends deadline for filing cost reports by 2 months

CMS extended its deadline for filing cost reports by two months for all cost-reporting periods that ended March 1-Dec. 31, 2020.

The agency revised the deadline Jan. 5. It delayed the filing deadline for fiscal year-end cost reports from Oct. 31, 2019 and Nov. 31, 2019 until June 30, 2020 and all fiscal year-end cost reports from Dec. 31, 2019 until Aug. 31, 2020.

CMS also granted a filing extension of 60 days from the initial due date for all cost reports that ended March 1-Dec. 31, 2020, to allow for greater flexibility during the pandemic.

