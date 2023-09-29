Cleveland Clinic invests in $300M of bonds for expansion plans

Cleveland Clinic has invested in $300 million of new bonds that are to be used in conjunction with future expansion by the system, according to a Sept. 29 filing.

"Proceeds from the series 2023 bond will be used to finance costs of acquiring, constructing, equipping, furnishing, installing and otherwise improving health care facilities owned and or operated by members of the obligated group and certain affiliates of Cleveland Clinic," according to the filing.

The 23-hospital system said it had $4.1 billion of long-term debt when it reported an operating loss of $21.4 million in the second quarter on revenues of $3.6 billion.