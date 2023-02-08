Cincinnati Children's reports $125M profit in 2nd half of 2022

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center reported net income of approximately $125 million for the six months ended Dec. 31.

While expenses rose 7.5 percent from the same period in 2021 to total $1.45 billion, improved operating revenue and positive returns on investments boosted income. The $125 million figure compared with net income of $162.6 million in 2021.

The hospital system, which promoted Oliver Rhine to chief strategy officer Jan. 4, had total liabilities of $186.8 million as of Dec. 31.