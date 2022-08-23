CHS to close Florida hospital

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is closing ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.), a 312-bed hospital, on Sept. 22.

Hospital officials cited several reasons for the closure, including a decline in inpatient volume and rising expenses. The decision comes after the opening of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice in November, according to the Herald-Tribune.

ShorePoint Health Venice will discontinue some services prior to the closing, including emergency services, which will end Aug. 29.

ShorePoint Health, a regional system, will continue outpatient services after the hospital closure, and physicians affiliated with the ShorePoint Medical Group network in Venice will continue to see patients in their current medical offices.



ShorePoint Health Venice CEO said retaining employees is a priority as the hospital shuts down, according to the Herald-Tribune.