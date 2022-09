Shares of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems hit a 52-week low of $2.18 Sept. 29, according to Seeking Alpha.

Share of CHS traded between $2.18 and $2.39 on Sept. 29. CHS shares closed the day at $2.26, down 7.8 percent from $2.45 on Sept. 28.



CHS, which operates 83 hospitals, ended the second quarter of this year with a net loss of $326 million on revenues of $2.93 billion. In the same period a year earlier, the company posted net income of $6 million on revenues of $3 billion.