Christus to lay off 479 from Texas hospital closure

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health filed a Feb. 24 WARN notice for 479 employees at its Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center in San Antonio.

The layoffs are scheduled for April 25, the same day the hospital is scheduled to close. Christus plans to assist affected employees in finding roles within the system, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

The hospital's closure and the consolidation of services to nearby Christus hospitals follows an evaluation of the hospital's operations and community needs, the system said. A new tower opening in spring 2025 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills in San Antonio will replace all inpatient beds at the medical center.

