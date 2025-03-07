Christus posts $98.8 operating income, 2.1% margin in first half of fiscal 2025

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health recorded an operating income of $98.8 million (2.1% operating margin) in the first half of fiscal 2025, down from an operating income of $121 million (2.8% margin) during the same period in 2024, according to its Feb. 28 financial report.

Christus reported a total revenue of $4.7 billion in the six months ended Dec. 31, a 9% increase year over year. Net patient service revenue increased 7.1% to $4 billion. Premium revenue increased 44% to $313 million.

Operating expenses totaled $4.6 billion in the first half of 2025, a 9.8% increase year over year. Employee compensation and benefits increased 5.2% to $2 billion. Services and other expenses increased 18.5% to $1.5 billion. Supply expenses increased 14% to $833.2 million.

The system had a long-term debt of $2.2 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $2 billion on Dec. 31, 2023.

Christus reported a net income of $139.7 million in the first half of 2025, down from a net income of $156. 2 million during the same period last year.