Christus posts 2.1% operating margin in Q1

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health recorded an operating income of $49 million (2.1% operating margin) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, down from an operating income of $96.1 million (4.5% margin) during the same period last year, according to its Nov. 27 financial report.

Christus posted total revenues of $2.3 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $2.2 billion posted during the same quarter last year. Employee and compensation benefit revenues reached $2 billion, up from $1.8 billion over the same period in fiscal 2024.

The system recorded total expenses of $2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up from $2.1 billion posted during the same period last year. Employee compensation and benefit costs totaled $1 billion, up from $954.8 million during the same quarter last year. Supply costs totaled $413.8 million, up from $365.3 million.

Christus reported a net income of $100.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, up from $84.5 recorded during the same period last year.