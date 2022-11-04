ChristianaCare receives grant to reopen Pennsylvania hospital

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare's Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., has received a $2.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to reopen its doors, Vista.Today reported Nov. 4.

The funds will go toward improving the facility's IT infrastructure and laboratory equipment.

The health system purchased the shuttered hospital in July and initially had no timeline for when it would reopen.

An official opening date has yet to be decided, but the health system does not foresee reopening before the second half of 2023, the report said.