ChristianaCare, Atlas Healthcare partner to expand ASC network

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Phoenix-based Atlas Healthcare have entered into a joint venture to bring an ASC network to Delaware and surrounding states.

"As care continues to shift from inpatient to outpatient settings, this joint venture will enable ChristianaCare to rapidly expand access to high-quality, affordable care across the mid-Atlantic region," Aric Burke, president and CEO of Atlas Healthcare Partners, said in an Aug. 13 news release.

ChristianaCare said the joint venture will bring collaboration and innovation opportunities to a new network of ASCs, ensuring enhanced scheduling flexibility and the ability to optimize and design certain procedures.

News of the ChristianaCare and Atlas Healthcare joint venture comes as more health systems are forming their own joint ventures to expand care quality and access. A recent VMG Health survey of health system executives found that outpatient surgery is the top service line for joint ventures in 2024.











