Children's National launches $500M campaign for pediatric health

Children's National Hospital announced a campaign Oct. 27 that aims to raise $500 million by 2023, which will be used for improved child care and research for kids.

The campaign is called "follow the leader" and highlights five initiatives, according to a press release from the hospital:

1. Prenatal pediatrics: The Washington, D.C.-based hospital will expand its Developing Brain Institute to create more precise treatments and advance noninvasive surgical techniques and high-quality imaging.

2. Treatments for complex conditions: Children's National will invest in the nurse workforce, cardiac and colorectal surgery, and research for conditions like brain tumors, epilepsy and movement disorders.

3. Integrated mental healthcare: The hospital will add mental health specialists in primary and specialty care clinics. It will also expand screenings and care coordination, and build a suicide-prevention program.

4. Access to care: The hospital will work to address racial inequities through K-12 programming and nurse training. It will also work with childhood centers and create a mental health policy lab.

5. Pediatric discoveries: Children's National will expand its Rare Disease Institute, looking at autism and developmental disorders. It will also improve precision medicine and cell therapy treatments.