Centura to distribute $5M in grants through health equity fund

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health is distributing $5 million in grants through its Equity and Advance Fund to community-based organizations committed to advancing social justice and health equity in Colorado, Western Kansas and North-Central Utah.

The program launched in 2021 and funded 19 organizations that year, according to a May 3 Centura news release. Last year, 61 organizations received grants.

This is the first year Utah organizations will be eligible to receive grants, according to the release. Centura is now managing five Utah hospitals that were previously owned by Steward Health Care. Chicago-based CommonSpirit completed its acquisition of those hospitals May 1.

Grants begin at $50,000 and are awarded to support work that serve underserved communities, focuses on community capacity building and leverage collaboration to increase social impact, according to the release. The program will award $3 million for advancing social justice and health equity, $1 million for food security and $1 million for mental health.