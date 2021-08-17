Cedars-Sinai expands its safety net donations

Cedars-Sinai provided $30 million in grants to organizations addressing care access, housing, food and health equity in its last fiscal year, a significant increase for the Los Angeles-based health system.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, Cedars-Sinai provided financial support to more than 200 organizations. Its financial support was larger than any other year to date.

In an Aug. 17 news release, Thomas Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai, said the grants will "help our partners grow and realize their critical missions of transforming the lives of vulnerable Angelenos."

Cedars-Sinai also recently increased its charity care eligibility. In January 2020, the health system expanded its financial assistance policy to patients who make just under $50,000 a year.