CarePoint lays off 45 corporate workers after sale talks stall

CarePoint Health laid off 45 employees at its corporate office March 3, as the Jersey City, N.J.-based system scrambles to stay afloat during negotiations to sell two of its hospitals, according to The Jersey Journal.

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health signed a letter of intent last October to buy two hospitals from CarePoint. The two hospitals are Christ Hospital,in Jersey City, and Hoboken (N.J.) University Medical Center. Negotiations hit a standstill in February.

Sources familiar with the talks said RWJBarnabas and CarePoint are about $60 million apart from reaching a deal. A major sticking point in those discussions is the value of the Christ Hospital property.

CarePoint Health spokesperson Eric Bloom told the Journal that the system is exploring every option to keep its facilities operating.

"Unfortunately, we are at the point today where we must, with great regret, lay off 45 of our employees of about 200 staff. This step is necessary given the current uncertainty, and to ensure the hospital provides access to essential services while we figure out its future," Mr. Bloom told the publication.

More articles on healthcare finance:

UPMC's annual revenue tops $20B

CFOs upping salary offers to compete in tight job market

Tenet posts net income in Q4, but ends FY 2019 with a net loss

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.