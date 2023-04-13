California hospital back on the market

University Medical Center in Fresno, Calif. is up for sale again with a $6 million asking price, the Fresno Bee reported April 12.

The hospital went back on the market almost five years after a deal to sell it led to criminal charges for a former Fresno County staffer, the report said. The space has been vacant since the hospital closed in 2007, and now some advocates and Fresno residents say they want to see it used for affordable housing.

In 2019, the hospital was going to be sold for $4 million, but the deal fell through when Steve Rapada, former chief of staff for Supervisor Sal Quintero was found to have alleged financial stakes in the contract. Then in 2021, the city of Fresno considered buying the property but negotiations were unsuccessful.