'Big Bang Theory' producer's gift to support children's hospital training program

Supported by one of the largest donations it has ever received, Children's Hospital Los Angeles will open an educational institute to train pediatric health professionals.

Here are seven things to know, according to an Oct. 15 news release from the hospital:

1. The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation made the donation, which will establish the Chuck Lorre Pediatric Health Education Institute.

2. The donation was among the three largest ever bestowed on the hospital, the release said. The system did not confirm the amount of the donation to Becker's.

3. The institute will provide training, mentorship, professional growth and career development resources. Its six pillars of training are physicians, nurses, clinical service professionals, researchers, simulation training programs and initiatives for community workforce development, the release said.

4. The institute is projected to train more than 12,000 professionals over the next 20 years, according to the release. Children's Hospital Los Angeles currently trains more than 600 students each year.

5. The foundation donated $10 million to the hospital in 2023 to help launch the Chuck Lorre Research Scholars Program for college students. It also gifted $30 million to Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center that year to establish a new school.

6. Hospital President and CEO Paul Viviano said in the release that the "milestone" gift will allow the hospital to invest in education for physicians, nurses, residents and fellows for "generations."

7. Mr. Lorre produced and wrote TV shows including "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men."