Beth Israel Lahey slashes operating losses in Q1

Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health recorded a $2.7 million operating loss (-0.1% operating margin) in the first quarter of 2025, an improvement from an operating loss of $44.8 million (-2.1% margin) in the same period in 2024, according to its Feb. 28 financial report.

The system recorded total operating revenue of $2.4 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $2.2 billion reported during the same period last year. Net patient service revenue was $1.9 billion, up from $1.7 billion.

Total operating expenses were $2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up from $2.2 billion over the same period in 2024. Salary and benefits totaled $1.3 billion in the first quarter, the same as in the first quarter of 2024. Supplies and other expenses totaled $962.1 million, up from $843.9 million.

The system had a long-term debt of $2 billion as of Dec. 31.

Beth Israel Lahey Health posted a net income of $7.5 million in the first quarter, down from $38.7 million in the same quarter last year.





