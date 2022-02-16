Bellin Health CFO discusses system's recent growth and inflation issues

James Dietsche, CFO and executive vice president of Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health, discussed the health system's growth and the trends it is following in 2022 on a recent episode of "Becker's Healthcare Podcast."

Here is an excerpt from the podcast.

Editor's note: This response was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: As you look at this year, what trends and issues are you following?

James Dietsche: This has definitely changed within one year. So we still have our eye on the ball up from a long-term basis really in care transformation. So that doesn't change. … We are trained to transform our organization away from obviously that inpatient, that hospital-centric care to ambulatory care and delivering care at a more hopefully patient-centered [model] and an effective way from a satisfaction perspective, kind of throughout our broad geography.

So those things for us really mean continued investments in care transformation. Obviously virtual care is big for us. We continue to expand through primary care and specialty care providers, our ability to connect with people where they reside.

The other thing I would say that really didn't exist before, and I would say is new for all of us, is the inflationary pressures that we're seeing, that really none of us — unless you're really, really senior — have experienced through our work careers. So that's not only inflation pressures on labor, it's inflation pressures on projects, facilities, things of that nature. And then supplies and just the reliability of those systems.