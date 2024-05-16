Banner Health sees operating income dip 30.3% in Q1

Phoenix-based Banner Health saw an operating income of $89.3 million, down from $128.1 million posted over the same period last year, according to its May 16 finance report.

The health system posted total revenues of $3.7 billion in the quarter ended March 31, a 5.6% increase year over year.



Expenses hit $3.6 billion in the first quarter, up 7% year over year. Salaries, benefits and contract labor costs grew 4.8% to $1.6 billion. Supply costs rose 11.5% to $610.2 million.

After factoring in nonoperating items, such as investment income, Banner posted a net income of $358 million in the quarter, up from $292.3 million over the same period last year.







