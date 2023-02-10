Avera Health reports overall $7M loss in 2nd half of 2022

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health, one of the largest hospital systems in the country, reported a net loss of $7.1 million in the six months ending Dec. 31.

While Avera's obligated group consisting of some of its main hospitals reported an operating income of $15.7 million for the period, other divisions, such as its insurance arms, dragged the consolidated operations figures down, contributing to the overall loss.

Overall revenues for Avera totaled $1.43 billion for the six-month period. Long-term debt at the end of the year totaled approximately $616 million.

Avera Health comes in at No. 22 of the largest health systems in the country, operating 37 hospitals as of late January.