Aspirion names CEO

Revenue cycle management company Aspirion has named Nick Giannasi CEO, effective immediately.

Mr. Giannasi takes over the role from Amy Amick, who is moving to the company's board of directors, according to a Nov. 12 Aspirion news release. Ms. Amick had served as Aspirion's CEO since April 2023.

Mr. Giannasi has been an Aspirion board member since August 2022. His past experience includes serving as head of demand-side product for Datavant and chief product officer of Ciox.

He also previously served as executive vice president, chief AI officer, and chief data officer at Change Healthcare, where he implemented the company's AI strategy while overseeing enterprise-wide data management. He also served as vice president of life sciences product strategy at Oracle.

"Nick embodies the requisite strategic vision to guide Aspirion forward in this rapidly evolving payer-provider landscape," Aspirion's board said in the release. "His proven success in merging clinical expertise with AI and technology positions him uniquely to address the RCM industry's evolving demands."