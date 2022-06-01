Ascension Wisconsin hospitals to raise prices 4.6%

Ascension Wisconsin is increasing list prices for room and board at its southeast Wisconsin hospitals an average of 4.6 percent beginning July 1, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The increase will help cover the increased cost of care due to inflation, which climbed above 8 percent in April, an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson told the news outlet. Recently published price notice increases at the hospitals also cited reduced reimbursement rates from government programs and expenses related to bad debt and charity care.

The spokesperson told the Milwaukee Business Journal that room and board is just one category of price increases.

Total patient revenue is expected to increase between 3.13 percent and 4.04 percent depending on the hospital, according to the report. Patient revenues increased between 3.06 percent and 4.32 percent last year.