Ascension foundation donates $1M for postpartum needs

The Ascension Foundation for Health Equity granted more than $1 million to nonprofit organizations across the U.S. to support postpartum mothers and their families.

Here are four things to know:

1. The grants were distributed to 14 nonprofits across 10 states, all of which focus on providing services to mothers and their children, according to an Oct. 14 news release.

2. Among the grant recipients are organizations that provide housing to women and children, improve the health of children born to women in custody and contribute free diapers and other supplies to families in need.

3. St. Louis-based Ascension launched the foundation in 2021 to extend its health equity commitment nationwide. The recent postpartum grants are part of the foundation's second major initiative.

4. The foundation's two philanthropic channels are helping organizations that support postpartum mothers and building a diverse healthcare workforce, the release said.