As Minnesota hospitals report losses, CCM Health remains in the black

Montevideo, Minn.-based CCM Health hospital reports it had a positive 3.5 percent operating margin in the first half of 2022, while most of the state's hospitals have reported operating losses, the West Central Tribune reported Nov. 4.

The Minnesota Hospital Association reported that the median operating margin of acute care hospitals in the state for the first half of the year was negative 1.5 percent.

The hospital has also been able to retain a large number of its workers even through the pandemic, but is still facing challenges with rising supply chain, inflation and operating costs.