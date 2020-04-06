Arizona hospital on the brink of closure seeks emergency funding

Green Valley, Ariz.-based Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is warning that without emergency funding from the state it will be forced to close within weeks due to a cash crunch brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, local news station KGUN-9 reports.

Kelly Adams, CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional, said that the facility has enough money to sustain operations for just two to three weeks.

"We just need the help, just being a small, independent hospital, we just need help to survive this cash crunch right now," Mr. Adams said.

The cash crunch comes after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered hospitals in the state to suspend elective procedures to help free up staff and supplies for COVID-19 patients. Many hospitals rely on those procedures to sustain a positive margin.

To help offset some of the revenue loss, the hospital has eliminated overtime for workers and asked staff to reduce their hours, Mr. Adams said.

However, these cuts are not enough. It is unclear how much funding the hospital needs to remain afloat.

Read the full report here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Bon Secours Mercy Health to furlough 700, estimates $100M monthly operating loss

Steward Health Care: 'We are experiencing a seismic shock' from COVID-19

Nonprofit hospitals vulnerable to coronavirus-related market fallout, Fitch says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.