Anonymous donors pay off 430 Kansas patients' medical debt

More than 400 patients at Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center recently received letters in the mail saying an anonymous donor had paid their medical bills, according to a Jan. 20 report from NBC affiliate KSNW in Wichita, Kan.

Pratt Regional Medical Center told KSNW two anonymous donors paid off 430 patients' medical bills, spending $95,000 to cover bills totaling $300 or less.

"The majority came from one donor, but both of the gifts together were $95,000 to help people in need here at Pratt Regional Medical Center,” Luke Kumberg, the hospital's director of patient financial services, told the station.

