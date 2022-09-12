AMA releases new 2023 CPT code set

The American Medical Association published updated Current Procedural Technology code sets Sept. 9.

The new guidelines contain revisions to the code sets — used by U.S. providers to document procedures for payers — designed to reduce administrative burdens related to evaluation and management services codes, according to a news release.

"The process for coding and documenting almost all E/M services is now simpler and more flexible," AMA President Jack Resneck Jr., MD, said in the release. "We want to ensure that physicians and other users get the full benefit of the administrative relief from the E/M code revisions."

Other changes for the upcoming year include new coding for artificial intelligence applications, codes for virtual reality used in therapy, and procedural dissociation services used in place of anesthesia.

The changes take effect Jan. 1, 2023.



Read the full release explaining the updates and changes here.