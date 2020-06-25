AMA adds CPT code for COVID-19 antigen testing

The AMA added a new Current Procedural Terminology code for reporting antigen testing of patients who are thought to have COVID-19.

The code will be the industry standard to improve reporting and tracking of antigen tests using immunofluorescent or immunochromatographic technique for the detection of the novel coronavirus.

The new code is 87426 to report infectious agent antigen detection by immunoassay technique of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2.

The update was approved June 24 by the AMA's CPT editorial panel.

"Moving quickly during this crisis to meet the medical coding needs of the healthcare industry has enhanced the reporting of innovative tools now available to advance medicine's overarching goals of reducing the COVID-19 disease burden, improving health outcomes and reducing long-term care costs," said AMA President Susan Bailey, MD.

