All Massachusetts Steward hospitals have received some form of bids, Governor says

All of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Massachusetts hospitals have received some form of a bid, a spokesperson for Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey confirmed with Becker's.

"We know that Steward received bids and we are awaiting further updates," the spokesperson said in a July 24 statement shared with Becker's.

Each qualified bid must have a good faith cash deposit of 10% of the proposed purchase price to be deposited for an immediate transfer of funds for the debtor, according to June 6 Steward bankruptcy filings, obtained by Becker's.

Steward filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy May 6. Since then, the for-profit health system has been working to offload its 31 hospitals and physician group, Stewardship Health.

The health system recently shared that it had accepted bids for Hope, Ark.-based Pafford Health Systems to purchase Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope, Ark., and AHS South to purchase Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, La.

It also canceled the auction and sale hearing for Sharon (Pa..) Regional Medical Center, Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland, Ohio, after failing to receive bids that "constitute a qualified bid."

"Steward should now be engaged in the hard work of turning bids into viable agreements in as many cases as possible," the spokesperson for Ms. Healey said in the statement. "We urge them to consider the bids they deem qualified and to do everything in their power to expeditiously transfer their hospitals to responsible operators to protect access to care and jobs for caregivers."

Steward declined to provide Becker's with a comment.