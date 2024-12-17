Adventist Health closes California urgent care facility

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health's Moorpark (Calif.) Urgent Care facility closed Dec. 6 due to low volume.

The closure resulted in around 12 employees being laid off, a spokesperson for the system said in a Dec. 16 statement shared with Becker's.

Employees affected by the closure were encouraged to look for other Adventist Health open positions. "Our priority is to retain as many of these individuals as possible, either by rehiring, transferring or laterally moving to another service line," the statement said.

Along with numerous promotions for existing employees, Adventist Health Simi Valley (Calif.) has recorded 204 new hires as of Dec. 13.