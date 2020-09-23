A third of Americans wouldn't pay for COVID-19 vaccine, survey finds

Most Americans don't expect to pay anything out of pocket for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to results from an Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index survey published Sept. 22.

The survey included responses from a nationally representative group of 1,008 Americans, polled from Sept. 18-21.

Once a vaccine becomes available, 38 percent of respondents said they expect their health insurance plan will cover the cost of the vaccine. Another 11 percent think the federal government will cover the cost.

But the survey found some cost barriers to accessing a future COVID-19 vaccine. Just over half of respondents said they would only pay less than $50 for a vaccine, and a third said they're not willing to pay anything at all, according to the survey.

To view the full results, click here.

