9 New York hospitals at risk of losing critical access designation

Nine hospitals in New York could lose millions of dollars in funding and possibly close because of a change in a federal rule that puts their status as critical access hospitals in jeopardy, according to WWNY.

Their CAH status is at risk due to a new definition of "primary road" included in a federal regulation. If the rule is enforced, the hospitals would be too close to primary roads to qualify for critical access designation.

A consultant hired by the New York State Department of Health determined that losing CAH status would result in "the likely closure" of all affected hospitals in New York, according to WWNY.

The CEO of Lowville, N.Y.-based Lewis County General Hospital, which stands to lose more than $5 million if the change is enforced, echoed some of the consultant's findings. Loss of CAH status "would fundamentally change the services we deliver and could put us at risk for closing," CEO Gerald Cayer told WWNY.

