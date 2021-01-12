9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a principal revenue cycle integration manager.

  2. Children's Health (Dallas) is seeking a revenue integrity service line analyst.

  3. Children's Hospital & Medical Center (Omaha, Neb.) is seeking a revenue cycle expert and project lead.

  4. Hackensack Meridian Health (Neptune City, N.J.) is seeking a manager of Epic revenue cycle.

  5. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a revenue integrity senior analyst.

  6. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a patient accounting manager.

  7. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) is seeking a financial services representative for revenue cycle collections.

  8. Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.

  9. University of Chicago Medicine is seeking a lead charge capture specialist and revenue cycle financial specialist.

