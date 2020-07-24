9 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Nine hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking philanthropy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Baptist Healthcare System (Madisonville, Ky.) seeks a philanthropy coordinator.

2. Boston Children's Hospital seeks a director of principal and major gifts.

3. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia seeks an associate vice president of institutional and events fundraising.

4. Cook Children's Healthcare System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks an annual giving coordinator.

5. IU Health Arnett Hospital (Lafayette, Ind.) seeks a philanthropy director.

6. McLaren Health Care (Detroit) seeks a foundation officer for major gifts.

7. Renown Health (Reno, Nev.) seeks a vice president of fund development.

8. St. Helena (Calif.) Hospital seeks a major gifts officer.

9. Teton Valley Healthcare (Driggs, Idaho) seeks a philanthropy director.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Audit questions NuHealth's sustainability

CARES Act grants not likely to affect hospital credit ratings, Fitch says

West Virginia hospital to cut workforce amid $18M loss, pending Justice Dept. settlement

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.