9 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Baptist Memorial Health Care is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

  2. Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a principal revenue cycle integration manager.

  3. CHI St. Alexius Health (Bismarck, N.D.) is seeking a revenue cycle associate.

  4. Children's Hospital & Medical Center (Omaha, Neb.) is seeking a revenue cycle expert and project lead.

  5. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.

  6. Hackensack Meridian Health (Neptune City, N.J.) is seeking a manager of Epic revenue cycle.

  7. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

  8. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a program manager of patient accounting.

  9. Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.

