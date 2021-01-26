9 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent
Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Baptist Memorial Health Care is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a principal revenue cycle integration manager.
- CHI St. Alexius Health (Bismarck, N.D.) is seeking a revenue cycle associate.
- Children's Hospital & Medical Center (Omaha, Neb.) is seeking a revenue cycle expert and project lead.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.
- Hackensack Meridian Health (Neptune City, N.J.) is seeking a manager of Epic revenue cycle.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a program manager of patient accounting.
- Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.
