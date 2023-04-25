9 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Nine health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Boston Medical Center seeks a vice president of revenue cycle to be based in Quincy, Mass.

2. CarePoint Health, based in Bayonne, N.J., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle in Hoboken, N.J.

3. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a vice president of enterprise revenue cycle.

4. HonorHealth, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

5. NYC Health + Hospitals, based in New York City, seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle.

6. Penn State Health, based in Hershey, Pa., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

7. Phoebe Putney Health System, based in Albany, Ga., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

8. University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine seeks a vice president of revenue cycle management.

9. Wellstar Health System, based in Marietta, Ga., seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle.