8 hospitals seeking RCM talent
Eight hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a principal revenue cycle integration manager.
- CHI St. Alexius Health (Bismarck, N.D.) is seeking a revenue cycle associate.
- Children's Health (Dallas) is seeking a revenue integrity service line analyst.
- Children's Hospital & Medical Center (Omaha, Neb.) is seeking a revenue cycle expert and project lead.
- Denver Health is seeking a director of hospital and physician business services and revenue cycle.
- Hackensack Meridian Health (Neptune City, N.J.) is seeking a manager of Epic revenue cycle.
- Mississippi Baptist Health Systems (Jackson) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a revenue integrity senior analyst.
More articles on healthcare finance:
Providers, payers launch new rules to accelerate value-based payments
Heights Hospital in Houston closes over unpaid rent
HHS delays Provider Relief Fund reporting timeline, amends reporting requirements
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.