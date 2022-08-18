8 health systems with strong finances

Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports.

1. Advocate Aurora Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., has a strong financial profile and a leading market position over a broad service area in Illinois and Wisconsin, Fitch said. The health system's fundamental operating platform is strong, the credit rating agency said.

2. Banner Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Phoenix-based health system's core hospital delivery system and growth of its insurance division combine to make it a successful highly integrated delivery system, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said it expects Banner to maintain operating EBITDA margins of about 8 percent on an annual basis, reflecting the growing revenues from the system's insurance division and large employed physician base.

3. Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a leading and growing market position, very strong cash flow and a strong financial position, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said Bryan Health has been resilient through the COVID-19 pandemic and is well-positioned to accommodate additional strategic investments.

4. Gundersen Health System has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The La Crosse, Wis.-based health system has strong balance sheet metrics and a leading market position and expanding operating platform in its service area, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the health system to return to strong operating performance as it emerges from disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Hackensack Meridian Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Edison, N.J.-based health system has shown consistent year-over-year increases in market share and has a solid liquidity position, Fitch said.

6. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system has a consistently strong operating cash flow margin and ample balance sheet resources, Moody's said. Inova's financial excellence will remain undergirded by its favorable regulatory and economic environment, the credit rating agency said.

7. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has an "Aa1" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system has exceptional credit quality, which will continue to benefit from its leading market position in Utah, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said the health system's merger with Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health will give Intermountain greater geographic reach.

8. UnityPoint Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Des Moines, Iowa-based health system has strong leverage metrics and cash position, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the health system's balance sheet and debt service coverage metrics to remain robust.