8 health systems with strong finances

Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports.

1. Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system has a leading state-wide market share for children's healthcare services, solid cash flow, strong revenue growth and a robust balance sheet, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects Children's Wisconsin's balance sheet and debt metrics to remain strong.

2. El Camino Hospital has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The hospital, which includes campuses in Los Gatos, Calif., and Mountain View, Calif., has a solid market share in a competitive market and a stable payer mix, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said El Camino Hospital's balance sheet provides moderate financial flexibility.

3. Mass General Brigham has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The Boston-based health system has an excellent clinical reputation, good financial performance and strong balance sheet metrics, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said it expects Mass General Brigham to maintain a strong market position and stable financial performance.

4. New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with S&P. Memorial Sloan Kettering has robust fundraising capabilities, an advantageous payer mix and a strong demand for services, S&P said.

5. Methodist Health System has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The Dallas-based system has strong operating performance, and investments in facilities have allowed it to continue to capture more market share in the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said it expects Methodist Health System's strong operating performance and favorable liquidity to continue.

6. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a leading statewide market share, strong revenue growth and a healthy balance sheet, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said it expects Presbyterian Healthcare Services' operations to continue to improve and its balance sheet and debt metrics to remain strong.

7. Chicago-based Rush Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong financial profile and a broad reach for high-acuity services as a leading academic medical center, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects Rush's services to remain profitable over time.

8. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The Iowa City-based health system, the only academic medical center in Iowa, has strong patient demand and excellent financial management, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said it expects the health system to continue to manage the pandemic with improved operating cash flow margins.