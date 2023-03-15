8 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Eight health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle management.

2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a vice president of enterprise revenue cycle.

3. The Christ Hospital Health Network, based in Cincinnati, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

4. Howard University Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., seeks an associate vice president of revenue cycle.

5. Northern Arizona Healthcare, based in Flagstaff, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

6. ScionHealth, based in Louisville, Ky., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

7. SSM Health, based in St. Louis, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle client services.

8. Tufts Medicine, based in Burlington, Mass., seeks a senior vice president of revenue cycle.