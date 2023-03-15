8 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Eight health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle management. 

2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a vice president of enterprise revenue cycle. 

3. The Christ Hospital Health Network, based in Cincinnati, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

4. Howard University Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., seeks an associate vice president of revenue cycle. 

5. Northern Arizona Healthcare, based in Flagstaff, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

6. ScionHealth, based in Louisville, Ky., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

7. SSM Health, based in St. Louis, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle client services. 

8. Tufts Medicine, based in Burlington, Mass., seeks a senior vice president of revenue cycle.

