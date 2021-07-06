8 changes to Medicare spending that would improve older Americans' health

Listen
Medicare will spend an annual $56 billion on Aduhelm, Biogen's recently approved and much-debated Alzheimer's drug, if the drug is used by the lower end of the drugmaker's estimated target population. A dozen experts, including physicians, economists and healthcare policy specialists, shared how they think $56 billion would be better spent in a July 6 Kaiser Health News report.
Eight alternative ways Medicare could spend the money:
- Making Medicare more affordable by reducing out-of-pocket costs
- Paying for vision, hearing and dental care
- Supporting family caregivers
- Improving long-term care
- Helping people age in place
- Determining older Americans' needs
- Focusing on dementia prevention
- Addressing social determinants of health