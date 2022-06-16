7 hospitals hit with credit downgrades

Credit rating downgrades for several hospitals and health systems were tied to cash flow issues in recent months.

The following seven hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since February:

1. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center — lowered in June from "BBB+" to "BBB" (Fitch Ratings)

"The 'BBB' rating reflects JMC's increased leverage profile with the issuance of $150 million in additional debt to fund various campus expansion and improvement projects," Fitch said. "While favorable population growth in the service area and demonstrated demand for services in an increasingly competitive market justify the overall strategic plan and project, the additional debt weakens JMC's financial profile metrics and increases the overall risk profile."

2. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio) — lowered in May from "BBB-" to "BB+" (Fitch Ratings)

"The long-term 'BB+' rating and the assigned outlook to negative on ProMedica Health System's debt reflects the system's significant financial challenges as result of continued pressure of the coronavirus pandemic and escalating expenses, with ProMedica reporting a $252 million operating loss that follows several years of weak performance," Fitch said.

3. Providence (Renton, Wash.) — lowered in April from "Aa3" to to "A1" (Moody's Investors Service); lowered from "AA-" to "A+" (Fitch Ratings)

"The downgrade to 'A1' is driven by the disaffiliation with Hoag Hospital, and the expectation that weaker operating, balance sheet, and debt measures will continue for the time being," Moody's said.

4. San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District (Banning, Calif.) — lowered in May from "Ba1" to "Ba2" (Moody's Investors Service)

"The downgrade to Ba2 reflects the district's tenuous cash position and weak finances that have contributed to difficulty in securing a bridge loan financing for liquidity needs pending the delayed receipt of approximately $8 million to $9 million in intergovernmental transfers beyond the end of the fiscal year," Moody's said.

5. Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Shreveport, La.) — lowered in March from "A1" to "A2" (Moody's Investors Service)

"The downgrade to A2 reflects expectations that Willis-Knighton will continue to face challenges in achieving budgeted operating cash flow margins due to heightened wage pressures and volume softness," Moody's said.

6. OU Health (Oklahoma City) — lowered in March from "Baa3" to "Ba2" (Moody's Investors Service)

"The magnitude of the downgrade to Ba2 reflects projected cashflow in fiscal 2022 that will be materially below prior expectations, from an escalation of labor costs, and reliance on a financing to avoid a further decline in already weak liquidity and potential covenant breach," Moody's said. "Also, the rating action reflects execution risk given a prolonged period of management turnover with several key positions unfilled or filled with interim leaders, a governance consideration under Moody's ESG classification."

7. Catholic Health System (Buffalo, N.Y.) — lowered in February from "Baa2" to "B1" (Moody's Investors Service)

"The downgrade to 'B1' anticipates minimal cashflow and a further significant decline in liquidity this year, following material losses in fiscal 2021 from a 40-day labor strike and the disproportionately severe impact of the pandemic, both social risks under Moody's ESG classification," the credit rating agency said.