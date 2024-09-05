$65.7M in gifts launches Dayton Children's campaign

Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital has received $65.7 million in gifts toward its "Do. More. so all kids thrive" fundraising campaign.

Dayton Children's is seeking $75 million for the campaign, which will support initiatives involving mental health and barriers to well-being in children, according to a Sept. 4 news release from the health system.

The hospital plans to use the funds for the following:

Investment in mental health solutions and partnerships with local organizations

Advancement in care for complex medical conditions that require new technology and innovative care

Focusing on social determinants of health and reducing barriers to well-being

The Mathile family, who started the Mathile Family Foundation, will be recognized for its contributions to the donation with the Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness, which is set to open in summer 2025.

The fundraising campaign will end June 30.







