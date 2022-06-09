6% of hospitals find cost-cutting plans are working: 5 findings

Although about 89 percent of healthcare organizations have a cost-reduction plan, only 6 percent say it's extremely effective, a poll by Strata Decision Technology and the Healthcare Financial Management Association found.

The poll featured 185 healthcare finance, accounting and revenue cycle executives.

Five key findings:

1. Eighty-five percent of respondents said their cost-reduction program is executive-sponsored.

2. Eighty percent of respondents said service line, clinical and/or operational leaders have shared their accountability for cost targets.

3. Seventy-two percent said their culture of accountability on cost-reduction programs is acceptable, good or excellent.

4. About 8 percent of respondents had a margin improvement target above $100 million, while 86 percent had a target of less than $50 million.

5. Successful cost-reduction programs were found less likely to be successful from smaller hospitals and health systems.

Read more here.