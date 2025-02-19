6 health systems seeking revenue cycle executive directors

Six hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle executive directors.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Avera, based in Sioux Falls, S.D., seeks an executive director of revenue integrity.

2. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks an executive director of revenue cycle.

3. Cleveland Clinic seeks an executive director of revenue cycle technology and innovation.

4. Johns Hopkins Health System, based in Baltimore, seeks an executive director of revenue cycle and billing operations.

5. Mery, based in Chesterfield, Mo., seeks an executive director of revenue integrity.

6. UnityPoint Health, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, seeks an executive director of revenue integrity.