6 action items for CFOs to boost volume, revenue: Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall has released its "2022 State of Healthcare Performance Improvement" report, including necessary steps for CFOs to adopt to increase volume and revenue at their organizations.

Here are Kaufman Hall's six action items for raising volume and revenue:

Use a team-based care management model following patient status from arrival to discharge and solve efficiency issues through multidisciplinary collaboration. Consult post-acute care providers to track their capacity, streamline insurance authorization processing and isolate issues that prevent timely discharge of patients.



Find and solve reasons for case referrals outside of the hospital or health system for specialty or acute-care services.



Ensure patients are appropriately assigned observation status to maintain efficient patient throughput and delivery of services.



Create a cross-functional team to connect authorizations, providers, case management, clinical documentation improvement and clinical denial appeals.



Monitor clinical documentation improvement to ensure it accurately reflects quality of care and patient care complexity. Boost collaboration and communication between providers to ensure a detailed medical record across any inpatient and outpatient care facilities a patient may visit.



Pay mind to inflation and a potential recession's effect on household incomes of patients. Be clear and urgent with letting patients know about their out-of-pocket costs for care, as well as payment plans and financial assistance programs they may be eligible for.



