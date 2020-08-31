587 hospital CFOs, rev cycle leaders answer: How has the pandemic affected rev cycle?

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospital CFOs and revenue cycle leaders are dealing with erratic and unpredictable claim volumes, confusion over complex billing requirements and staffing issues, according to a new survey.

The HFMA-commissioned survey was released by revenue cycle management company Alpha Health. The survey included answers from 587 hospital and health system CFOs and revenue cycle leaders.

Here's how the respondents answered the question: Which of the following affects has the COVID-19 pandemic had on your revenue cycle operations?

Work/claim volumes have been erratic and unpredictable: 50.5 percent

An increase in workloads due to confusion over codes and requirements for COVID-19-related claims: 37 percent

Overstaffed due to decreases in claim volumes: 35.8 percent

Decreases in staff productivity due to rapid and unplanned move to remote work: 34.7 percent

Decreases in staff productivity due to layoffs, furloughs and other staff reductions: 32 percent

Understaffed due to an increase in claim volumes: 4.2 percent

Decreases in staff productivity due to several members of the team being sick with COVID-19: 2.9 percent

More articles on healthcare finance:

Florida hospital closes Aug. 31

CMS threatens to terminate Chicago hospital's Medicare contract

Financial fallout from COVID-19: 38 hospitals laying off workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.